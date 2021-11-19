Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

USA has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.84.

TSE USA opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The stock has a market cap of C$205.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.00. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

