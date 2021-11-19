Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.05. 270,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,653,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

