Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $5.32 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,087. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

