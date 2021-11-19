Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.68. 10,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,895. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $243.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

