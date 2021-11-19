Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.03. 375,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,035,762. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $113.56 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $475.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.