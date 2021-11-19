Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $4,486,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. 459,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,447,717. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

