Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,440 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 199,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.86. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,526. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

