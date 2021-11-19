Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 36,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 381,626 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $11.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROVR shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Rover Group’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $276,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

