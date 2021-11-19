Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 20,704 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 159.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

