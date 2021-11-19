Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.53) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,888.75 ($50.81).

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,898.50 ($50.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £90.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,600.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,499.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Insiders acquired a total of 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 over the last 90 days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.