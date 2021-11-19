Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIF. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$45.72 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.87%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

