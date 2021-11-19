Royal Bank of Canada Buys 20,213 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,983,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 220,685 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 856,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 182,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,477,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

