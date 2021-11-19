Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 267.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,216 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.14% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 6,840 shares of company stock valued at $157,106 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSK opened at $21.47 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.