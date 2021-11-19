Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.97 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. Citigroup upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

