Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Shares of INSP opened at $265.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -152.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $215.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

