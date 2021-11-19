Royal Bank of Canada Increases Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target to C$50.00

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PKIUF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.