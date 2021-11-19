Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 21,362 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNYA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $42.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $35.58.

