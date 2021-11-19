Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 33,686 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth $315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 63.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth $2,833,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRF stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.