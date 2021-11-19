Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $127.43

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$127.43 and traded as high as C$132.42. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$131.79, with a volume of 1,897,528 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$140.56.

The company has a market cap of C$187.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.43.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1741079 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.69%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. Insiders have sold a total of 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

