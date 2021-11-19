Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,503.17

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,503.17 ($19.64) and traded as high as GBX 1,668.60 ($21.80). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,660.80 ($21.70), with a volume of 6,366,754 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDSA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,649.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,503.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £189.16 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.68%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

