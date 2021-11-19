Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.66 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

