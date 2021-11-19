S.A. Mason LLC Buys 450 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 251.6% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 35.9% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

