S.A. Mason LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $157.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $158.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

