S.A. Mason LLC Has $450,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.