S.A. Mason LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

