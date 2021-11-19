S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 9.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 107.24% and a negative net margin of 748.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Acutus Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Acutus Medical from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

