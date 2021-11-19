S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$8.89 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

