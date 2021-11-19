Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 24,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,453. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,674 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

