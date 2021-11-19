SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.38 ($20.45).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SFQ opened at €12.87 ($15.14) on Monday. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €8.95 ($10.53) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a market capitalization of $584.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.