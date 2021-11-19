SafeCapital 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $16,968.14 and $14.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00086426 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

