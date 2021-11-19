Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Saipem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.