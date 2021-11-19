SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives $650.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $650.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SALRF shares. Fearnley Fonds lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SalMar ASA stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.