Salvatore Thomas Butera Acquires 10,000 Shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VolitionRx stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 178,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,105. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx Limited has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.