Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCHYY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.17. 73,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

