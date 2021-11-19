Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.86 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

