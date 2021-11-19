Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

