Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 77.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,307 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.69. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

