Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schweitzer-Mauduit International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-$3.750 EPS.

NYSE:SWM traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $32.67. 162,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 39.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 14.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

