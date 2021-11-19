Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) PT Raised to $20.00

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Science 37 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SNCE stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

