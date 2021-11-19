Scotiabank Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$37.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.33.

Shares of TSE:SU traded down C$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$31.53. 4,658,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,743. The stock has a market cap of C$45.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.83 and a 12-month high of C$33.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.42.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

