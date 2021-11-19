Scott Hutton Acquires 3,000 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) CEO Scott Hutton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 90,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,074. The company has a market cap of $174.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($31.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Biodesix by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

BDSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

