Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

