Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seres Therapeutics, Inc. offers microbiome therapeutics platform. It is focused on developing Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MCRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $796.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 3.64.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after acquiring an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after acquiring an additional 93,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.