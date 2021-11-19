Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Eric D. Tanzberger Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SCI opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

