ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 171,059 shares.The stock last traded at $82.33 and had previously closed at $83.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.