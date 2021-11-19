Shard 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $191.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $191.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

