Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 1,101 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $113,000.

ACHC stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

