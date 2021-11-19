Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,887,000.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,549 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.