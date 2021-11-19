Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,487 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter valued at $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 470.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,808. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.