Shilanski & Associates Inc. Sells 183 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.77. 8,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,086. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $424.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.